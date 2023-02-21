Barbara Falor-Stewart (1956-2023)

Barbara E. Falor-Stewart, age 66, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, February 20, 2023 under hospice care at her Delta home.

She was born in Wauseon on March 24, 1956 to the late Robert B. Falor who passed away in 2002 and Lois (Roddy) Falor, preceding her in death in 2009.

Barbara graduated from Delta High School in 1974, earned her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and went on to receive her licensing as a Registered Nurse from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Nursing in 1978.

Barbara served as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps. from 1978 – 1981 and was honorably discharged as a Captain.

She later furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the Medical College of Ohio in 2003.

She worked at various medical practices as a family nurse practitioner before retiring from Morenci Medical Associates P.C.

On July 22, 2003 she married Robert “Bob” Stewart in Waterford, Maine and he survives.

Barbara was a past member of the North Clinton Church, and member of the Delta American Legion and Delta Eagles.

Barbara enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, riding motorcycles, but nothing compared to spending quality time with her family.

In Barbara’s own words, “I loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and a nurse. It was my privilege to serve my country. I love God and know I will be in heaven after my passing”.

She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Bob Stewart; daughters, Lindsey B. Martin and Laura J. Martin, both of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Joleen (Doug) Schwab of Toledo; stepson, Alex Stewart of Cincinnati; sisters, Randy (James) Falor-Randle of Delta and Janet Falor of Delta; granddaughter, Gretchen Rose Schwab and loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; with an American Legion Service beginning at 7:30 PM. A funeral service celebrating her life will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery near Delta with Military Rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the National Pancreas Foundation, Ohio Kentucky Chapter, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 in Barbara’s memory.

