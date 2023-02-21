Mary Silcox (1925-2023)

Mary Jane Silcox, age 97, of Sunbury, Ohio and formerly of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, February 21, 2023 at the Inn at Walnut Trail, in Sunbury.

Mary had worked for many years at the former Lauber Manufacturing Company in Archbold.

Mary was born in Henry County, Ohio on July 20, 1925, the daughter of Clarence and Emma (Mohr) Smith.

On June 5, 1949 she married James Alfred Silcox, and he preceded her in death in 2020. Mary was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, where she and her husband taught Sunday School.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary (John) Brigle of Edon, Ohio, Julie (Mike) Blackwood of Sunbury, Ohio; two grandsons, Kenneth and Travis Blackwood; and three great-grandchildren, Kendra Blackwood, Carson Blackwood, and Mackenzie Blackwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; grandson, Mark Blackwood; brother, Donald Smith, and sister, Doris Hull.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. John’s Christian Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.