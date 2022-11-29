1920s Holidays On Main Street In Sauder Village

SOUNDS OF THE SEASON … Christmas Carolers brought the sounds of the season to Downtown and to Holdeman Church. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Saturday, November, 26, Sauder Village presented the first of three 1920 Holidays on Main Street events of 2022.

Guests of all ages enjoyed the old-fashioned sights and sounds of the season…the 1920s way.