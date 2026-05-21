20/20 Custom Molded Plastics In Holiday City Earns Yamaha Supplier Award For Third Time

HOLIDAY CITY, OHIO — May 19, 2026 — 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics, an Inteplast Group company, received the Yamaha Supplier Award at the Yamaha 2026 Supplier Conference, held in Peachtree, Georgia, on May 5, 2026.

Chad Adams, president of 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics, confirmed that the company also won the Yamaha Supplier Award more than 11 years ago in 2014 and 2011. Yamaha has 182 suppliers, with 112 in the United States. 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics is one of six suppliers worldwide to be honored.

“Being able to deliver a quality product on time makes 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics stand out and has given us opportunities to be awarded new work from Yamaha. It could not have been achieved without the efforts of everyone at 20/20, all of whom maintain standards of excellence every single day. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication,” said Adams.

Among its products, the flagship 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics site in Holiday City makes footrests for Yamaha golf carts and side-by-side off-road vehicles. Its other locations are in Covington, Georgia, and Bluffton, Indiana.

Yamaha’s criteria for Supplier of the Year require that the supplier must have:

Less than 65 defective parts per every million parts (or less than 65 PPM). 20/20 CMP had zero for the entire year with 83,000 parts shipped in 2025. This means that six defective parts received in 2025 would have disqualified 20/20 CMP from the award.

No supplier corrective action requests (SCARs). A SCAR is issued when a defective product is received. The last SCAR that 20/20 received was in December 2024.

100% label accuracy. The 20/20 CMP team achieved a perfect score in 2026.

99.5% delivery performance with complete and timely shipping. A 100% score was achieved in 2025 for 1,020 deliveries from 20/20 CMP.

Adams stated that the 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics Engineering Department is developing new projects for other possible partnerships with Yamaha.

About 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics

The company, founded in 1999, uses structural foam applications to mold plastic products for customers throughout North America. It molds, assembles, packs, stores, and ships customers’ products and offers product development services prior to the production process. In addition to being ISO 9001:2015 certified, 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics is a proponent of resin containment practices through Operation Clean Sweep, an Ohio Business of the Year award recipient, and an Excellence Award winner from Plastics News, among others. Visit www.2020cmp.com for more information.

About Inteplast Group

Established in 1991, Inteplast Group is a leading integrated plastics and paper manufacturer founded on the ideals of American manufacturing. Its products support diverse markets including healthcare, foodservice, packaging, building products, grocery, retail, sanitation, industrial, and graphic arts industries. Headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey, Inteplast Group is now more than 10,000 employees strong and operates more than 100 facilities worldwide, including its flagship manufacturing complex in Lolita, Texas. Visit www.inteplast.com for more information.

— Press Release

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