Toledo Zoo Reopens Historic Reptile House with Modern Enhancements and Immersive Guest Experiences

The Toledo Zoo’s historic Reptile House reopens May 22 after an extensive renovation. (Toledo Zoo photo)

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo will reopen its historic Reptile House to the public on Friday, May 22, with giveaways, live entertainment, strolling performers, animal demonstrations, crafts and more, all included with Zoo admission. The reopening follows an extensive renovation that blends historic preservation with innovation while introducing dynamic new experiences for guests of all ages.

Originally constructed in the 1930s by the Civil Works Administration, the precursor to the Works Progress Administration, the Reptile House stands as one of the Zoo’s most iconic structures. Built entirely by hand, the building incorporates salvaged brick from abandoned local structures, timber from the Wabash Railroad Roundhouse and stone from Ohio and Erie Canal locks and piers. The renovation honors this legacy while preparing the space for the next generation of visitors.

Repairs and updates began January 1, 2025, with a focus on maintaining the building’s historic integrity while modernizing key systems and expanding animal habitats. The result is a revitalized space that enhances both animal care and guest engagement.

The updated Reptile House features expanded exhibits that provide more space for animals and improved sightlines for guests, offering immersive viewing opportunities from multiple angles. A significantly enlarged habitat for Baru, the Zoo’s saltwater crocodile, includes an upgraded holding and training area designed to support animal care and enrichment.

Guests will also discover new species throughout the exhibit, including crocodile monitors and perenti monitors, adding to the Zoo’s already diverse collection of reptiles and amphibians.

A major highlight of the renovation is the addition of The Lanterman Family Atrium, a new event space that offers unique underwater viewing of the crocodile habitat. This unique venue will host up to 100 guests for weddings, corporate events, educational programming and seasonal experiences.

In addition to exhibit enhancements, the project includes critical infrastructure upgrades such as a new roof, updated plumbing and electrical systems and modern climate control to ensure a comfortable environment for both animals and visitors year-round.

“The Reptile House has long been a cornerstone of the Toledo Zoo experience,” said Shayla Moriarty, chief operating officer and executive vice president at the Toledo Zoo. “This transformation honors the history and legacy of this iconic space while introducing dynamic new experiences that bring guests closer than ever to some of the world’s most fascinating reptiles and amphibians. From immersive habitats to jaw-dropping views of the crocodile, there’s something unforgettable around every corner.”

The Toledo Zoo’s Reptile House is home to a dynamic and diverse collection of reptiles and amphibians, including snakes, turtles and the Zoo’s well-known saltwater crocodile. With its thoughtful blend of historic preservation and modern design, the newly renovated space ensures these species will continue to inspire curiosity and conservation awareness for years to come.

For more information about the Toledo Zoo and the Reptile House reopening, visit toledozoo.org/exhibits/reptile-house.

— Press Release

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