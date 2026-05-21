Local Williams County Students Named to Heidelberg University Spring 2026 Dean’s List

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 374 students who have earned academic recognition on the Spring Semester Dean’s List, including four students from the Williams County coverage area.

According to Provost Dr. Courtney DeMayo Pugno, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the Dean’s List.

Local students recognized:

Alvordton — Kacy Connolly, senior

Edgerton — Aiden Casterline, sophomore

West Unity — Marissa Bennett, junior; Ella Calvin, senior

Heidelberg University, located in Tiffin, Ohio, is a welcoming, student-centered university that celebrated its 175th anniversary earlier this academic year. Its curriculum offers 32 majors, 30 minors and 10 pre-professional programs, integrating liberal arts and professional preparation. Heidelberg awards Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Music degrees, and master’s degrees in Counseling, Business Administration and Athletic Training.

For more information, visit heidelberg.edu.

— Press Release

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