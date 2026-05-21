Ohio Turnpike and Highway Patrol Urge Travelers to Practice Safe Driving Over Memorial Day Weekend

BEREA, Ohio — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are reminding all motorists to practice safe driving behaviors behind the wheel by avoiding speeding and distracted driving, especially when driving through construction work zones.

“This Memorial Day, we remember with gratitude the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom,” said Ferzan Ahmed, P.E., executive director of the turnpike commission. “We encourage everyone to travel safely this Memorial Day weekend by driving sober and observing the lower speed limits in our work zones.”

In 2024, 38% of fatal traffic crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver during the Memorial Day holiday period, compared to the average of 30% for the 2024 calendar year, according to the National Safety Council.

To accommodate an increase in traffic over the Memorial Day travel period, construction in work zones across the Ohio Turnpike will be limited from Friday (May 22) to Tuesday (May 26). Two lanes of traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions will remain open in work zones.

“Speeding and following too closely in work zones are primary causes of crashes,” said Chris Matta, P.E., chief engineer and deputy executive director of the turnpike commission. “When driving through work zones, maintain a safe following distance, be prepared to slow down or stop, obey the speed limit, avoid distractions, and pay attention to the signs.”

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day — also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer — are statistically the most dangerous for motor vehicle crashes on roadways nationwide.

“As Ohioans enter a busy season of celebrations, travel and warm weather outings, motorists need to stay vigilant behind the wheel,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura. “Choosing to buckle up, staying alert, designating a sober driver, and following traffic laws are critical steps in preventing tragedies. Memorial Day marks the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a time when more than one third of all fatal crashes occur each year.”

Customer Appreciation Events Begin May 22

To promote roadway safety ahead of Memorial Day, the Ohio Turnpike is hosting its first Customer Appreciation Event of the year at Wyandot Service Plaza (milepost 76.9 eastbound) in Genoa on Friday, May 22.

Participating organizations include the OSHP, Bowling Green State University – Firelands College for human trafficking awareness and prevention, America 250-Ohio, Woodville Township Fire Department, and the Cleveland Police Historical Society and Museum/OSHP Retirees Association, which will display vintage cruisers outside the service plaza.

“The event is an opportunity to raise awareness of roadway safety and thank our traveling customers for their patronage,” said Drew Herberger, director of service plaza operations. “We will have $1 hot dogs, complimentary Kona Ice, and other food and beverage samples from participating vendors, including AVI Foodsystems and 7-Eleven. In addition, travelers can spin a prize wheel for a chance to win various items from the Ohio Turnpike and America-250 Ohio.”

For the full schedule of the Ohio Turnpike’s Customer Appreciation Events, visit ohioturnpike.org/media/in-the-community.

— Press Release

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