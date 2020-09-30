Delta Man Sentenced For Pandering; Must Register As Tier II Sex Offender

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on September 29, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Frederick A. Northrup, II, age 32, previously pled guilty to five counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Northrup possessed material showing a minor or impaired person participating in sexual activity.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Northrup to four years of community control. He ordered Mr. Northrup to serve 30 days in CCNO; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from treatment at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy and successfully complete any recommended aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 a.m. curfew; have no unsupervised contact with minors; have no relationship with anyone having minor children; possess no electronic devices with internet capabilities or sexually explicit material; have no social media accounts; and register as a Tier II sex offender.

Mr. Northrup was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Northrup serving 14 months in prison.

