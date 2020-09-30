“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The female Athlete of the Week is Swanton volleyball player Sofie Taylor. The Swanton sophomore recorded 32 assists last week against Rossford, including the 1,000th of her career to help the Lady Bulldogs to a straight set win.

The male Athlete of the Week is Pettisville golfer Max Leppelmeier. Last week in a dual match against Stryker, Leppelmeier was medalist with 31 (-5). He followed that performance with a 73 to place first individually and help the Blackbirds win the Pettisville Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon on Saturday.