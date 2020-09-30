Pauline Echler (1929-2020)

Pauline Echler, 91, of Montpelier, passed away September 30, 2020, under the excellent care of Evergreen Healthcare and Elara Care Hospice of Toledo. She was the third of four daughters born to Ruth and Clair Roush, and her sisters were Rosalie Trausch Sanders, Marjorie Michael, and Irene Reese Wilson.

For sixty-four years she was married to William Echler (d. 2013), and together they raised three children: Marcia (Tom) Bidlack of Montpelier, Ric (Barb) Echler of Montpelier, and Kent (Bill Shelton) Echler of Louisville, Kentucky.

During her work outside the home, Pauline was employed at Kindler’s Flowers in Montpelier, and retired from the front office of the former Williams County General Hospital of Montpelier.

She enjoyed attending and supporting the events of her children and grandchildren, reading, sewing, riding her bike, antiquing with her husband Bill, working in her yard, and watching the world from her front porch swing. Also, she made a mean red velvet cake. She was involved in the activities of First United Methodist Church, where she was a long-time member.

Besides her children, Pauline is survived by grandchildren Ryan (Julia) Bidlack, Lane (Lani) Bidlack, Joy (Ryan) Richmond, and Ross (Melissa) Echler. Her great-grandchildren are Jeremy, Jackson, and Vivi Bidlack; Brynn, Bryce and Brea Richmond; and Eby and Liv Echler. Also surviving are her sister Irene, sister-in-law Joyce Storrer, and brother-in-law Van Echler, and several nieces and nephews.

Pauline will be laid to rest in a private service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be given to First United Methodist Church, Evergreen Healthcare Activity Fund or Elara Care Hospice of Toledo.

