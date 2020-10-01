2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs 1st Round Pairings

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 1, 2020

Fulton & Williams County Schools

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1st Round Bye-Wauseon

10/10/20: (#19) Lorain Clearview @ (#14) Bryan 7pm

DIVISION V REGION 18

10/10/20: (#22) Swanton @ Lima Bath (#11) 7pm

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1st Round Bye-(#1) Archbold

10/10/20: (#25) Montpelier @ Carey (#8) 7pm

10/10/20: (#24) Evergreen @ Ashland Crestview (#9) 7pm

10/10/20: (#18) Delta @ Seneca East (#15) 7pm

DIVISION VII REGION 26

10/9/20: (#18) Edon @ Arcadia (#15) 7pm

10/9/20: (#19) Ayersville @ Edgerton (#14) 7pm

Team seed is in parentheses. Full brackets are available at OHSAA.org

 

