2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs 1st Round Pairings

Fulton & Williams County Schools
DIVISION IV REGION 14
1st Round Bye-Wauseon
10/10/20: (#19) Lorain Clearview @ (#14) Bryan 7pm
DIVISION V REGION 18
10/10/20: (#22) Swanton @ Lima Bath (#11) 7pm
DIVISION VI REGION 22
1st Round Bye-(#1) Archbold
10/10/20: (#25) Montpelier @ Carey (#8) 7pm
10/10/20: (#24) Evergreen @ Ashland Crestview (#9) 7pm
10/10/20: (#18) Delta @ Seneca East (#15) 7pm
DIVISION VII REGION 26
10/9/20: (#18) Edon @ Arcadia (#15) 7pm
10/9/20: (#19) Ayersville @ Edgerton (#14) 7pm
Team seed is in parentheses. Full brackets are available at OHSAA.org
