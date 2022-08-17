2022-2023 New Staff At North Central Local School

NEW STAFF … (Front) Lindsey Eckley-JH/HS Intervention, Dena Babin-HS Science, Nicole MacKinnon-Elementary Educ. Aide, Georgia Oyer-Elementary Educ. Aide, Audrey Bowers-JH/HS Science, Tristen Tomblin-JH Math, & Brandie Bailey-JH/HS Elem. Aide. (Back) Michael Bute-Superintendent, Gregory Puthoff-JH/HS Principal, Michael Babin-Athletic Director, Aaron Mullins-Custodial/Bus Driver, John Shell-Intervention Co-Teacher, Grade 3, Brenna Lalonde- HS Guidance Office, & Kim Hutchison-Preschool Instructor.
