2022 Hilltop State Science Fair Results

The Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award. One of 8 schools in the state to earn this award in 2022, that must have a minimum of 4 participants, 80% must score superior, and none less than excellent.

James Bell (junior)- “Analyzing Degradation Trends in Compostable Materials through Various Compost Techniques”

-Superior Rating

-University of Toledo Scholarship for $1,500 renewable for 3 years for a total of $6,000

-Outstanding Civil/Environmental Engineering Award, 1st place, $250

-Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research, honorable mention

Ella Calvin (senior)-“What Style of Suturing is Easiest to Learn in a Teaching Environment”

-Superior Rating

Kacy Connolly (senior)-“Combinations of Benzoyl Peroxide and Natural Agents on Bacteria Prevention”

-Superior Rating

Hunter Leupp (senior)-“Nutrition Labeling and Its Effect on Consumer Preference”

-Superior Rating

-Nestle’s Food Science and Engineering Award, 3rd place, $250

Lakota Siegel (8th grade)-“How Corrosion from Hot Salt Water Will Affect The Resistance on The Wire”

-Excellent Rating

Joseph Williams (8th grade)-“How The Diameter of a Baseball Bat Affects the Distance Traveled”

-Superior Rating