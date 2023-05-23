Williams County Local History Center Receives Donation

DONATED PHOTOGRAPHS … Recently a donation of four large photographs of historic Bryan were donated to the Local History Center of the Williams County Public Library. Originally, the photos hung on the wall as a set of six in the First National Bank, Bryan. When the bank was razed, these photos eventually came into the care of Renee Isaac who recognized that their place should be at the Local History Center where they could be seen. She has graciously donated them to the library. The pictures are titled, left to right: East Side of the Square in 1869, When Sleighing is Good in 1890, North Side of the Square in 1860 and top – Carter’s Corner in 1876 – the current location of the Local History Center. Pictured with the photos are Joni Smethurst, Local History Assistant, Jared Schnee, Local History Center Manager and Holly Harman, Local History Assistant. (PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)