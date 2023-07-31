2023 Queen Of Edon Pageant

Editor’s Note: Requested material was received after newspaper print deadline, thus information made available online only at www.thevillagereporter.com

The Queens of Edon proudly presents the 2023 pageant, “Hollywood- A Star is Born” on Saturday, August 5th at Edon Northwest Schools Auditeria, 802 W. Indiana St. Edon, OH 43518. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the pageant starts at 5:30pm. Please use the north door to the Auditeria to enter (Follow the signs). Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students / senior citizens, and kids under 3 are free.