2023 Queen Of Edon Pageant

Editor’s Note: Requested material was received after newspaper print deadline, thus information made available online only at www.thevillagereporter.com

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Marissa Disbro. She is the daughter of Adam & Jennifer Disbro.
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Aria Manges. She is the daughter of Ethan & Amanda Manges.
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Avery Manges. She is the daughter of Ethan & Amanda Manges.
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Charlotte Bailey. She is the daughter of Austin & Erin Bailey.
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Kensington Carr. She is the daughter of Dustin & Stephanie Carr.
LITTLE MISS CONTESTANT … Berklee Hake. She is the daughter of Scott & Kristen Hake.

The Queens of Edon proudly presents the 2023 pageant, “Hollywood- A Star is Born” on Saturday, August 5th at Edon Northwest Schools Auditeria, 802 W. Indiana St. Edon, OH 43518. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the pageant starts at 5:30pm. Please use the north door to the Auditeria to enter (Follow the signs). Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students / senior citizens, and kids under 3 are free.

 

