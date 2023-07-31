Tricounty REC Members To Cast Vote In Trustee Elections By August 31st

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, more than 500 members and their families attended Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative’s second annual Member Appreciation Day at historic Sauder Village.

Attendees experienced more than 200 years of Ohio history at the event and were provided an entry ticket courtesy of Tricounty, along with “Sauder Bucks” accepted anywhere within the village complex.

The weather was beautiful, and members had the chance to meet their co-op staff and CEO Brett Perkins.

“It was wonderful to see children and families enjoying the day and traveling back in time to learn about history,” Perkins said.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up at the soda fountain or trying to write with a quill was a memorable experience.”

Perkins also reminds members to take part in the co-op’s 2023 Board of Trustees election. District 1 (representing Fulton County) and District 6 (representing Henry County) are up for election. In District 1, incumbent Marvin Green of Swan Creek Township is seeking re-election; in district 6, there is a contested election between Ted Guelde (Bartlow Township) and Gary Haas (Richfield Township) – both new candidates. Current District 6 trustee Kenneth Brubaker will be retiring from the board due to term limits.

Members can cast their vote by mail or online through the co-op’s secure website, www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop, using the unique voter code printed on each member’s mail ballot.

Tricounty REC uses a third-party company, Survey & Ballot Systems, to handle the election. Mail ballots will arrive shortly after Aug. 1, and members can vote until Aug. 31.

“There is one vote allowed per membership, and your vote is completely confidential,” Perkins said.

“These two voting methods give every member the ability to vote from the comfort of their home and on their own schedule.”

For more information, please call Tricounty REC at 419-256-7900 or visit their website at www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop.