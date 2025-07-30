2025 Animal & Me Event To Take Place At Williams County Fair

PRESS RELEASE – We would like to invite you to the 2025 Animal and Me event at the Williams County Fair on Tuesday, September 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Large Show Arena. (north end of the fairgrounds).

This program is a partnership between Williams County 4-H and the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities. What started in 2017 with six individuals and their mentors has grown to 44 participants (ages 9 and older) with their mentors.

The arena is packed every year for this exciting night featuring various animals being shown by our participants; (Feeder calf, goat, sheep, rabbit, chicken, or duck).

Getting Started: Participants will meet their mentors and find out what animal they’ll be showing this Saturday, August 2, at 10:00 AM during the Meet and Greet.

This is when participants first meet their mentors, exchange contact information, and begin planning practice sessions over the next few weeks to get ready for the big night.

Event Highlights: Thanks to our many donors and sponsors, each participant receives a trophy the night of the event for their hard work and showmanship. Matching t-shirts for both mentors and participants are also provided through donations.

We hope you can join us for this special community event.