Never Let Go Ministries To Host 15th Annual Cruise-In & 5th Fall Fest

EDGERTON, OHIO – Never Let Go Ministries is gearing up for its 15th Annual Cruise-In and 5th Annual Fall Fest, a community event dedicated to raising awareness and funds to fight the devastating effects of drug and alcohol abuse.

The event is set for Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 32 N. Michigan Ave. in Edgerton.

Ohio currently ranks fourth in the nation for drug overdose deaths, with an estimated 110,000 lives lost to overdoses and 95,000 to alcohol-related deaths across the United States last year.

These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for action, and Never Let Go Ministries is committed to making a difference locally.

The organization’s mission is to foster drug-free communities by educating young people about the dangers of substance abuse, supporting families, and aiding those in recovery.

The Cruise-In and Fall Fest is a cornerstone of these efforts, bringing the community together for a day of fun, reflection, and fundraising.

Proceeds from the event will directly support programs that educate and empower individuals to make healthier choices, with the goal of reducing substance abuse in the region.

“We’ve seen incredible support from our community in past years, and it’s because of generous donors and sponsors that we’ve been able to make a meaningful impact,” said a representative from Never Let Go Ministries. “This year, we’re calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals to join us in this vital mission.”

Community members can contribute through monetary donations or by providing items for the event’s raffle. All contributions—large or small—are appreciated.

Raffle items must be submitted by September 1, 2025. Donors and sponsors will be recognized on event boards and through verbal acknowledgments during the festivities. All contributions are tax-deductible, and receipts will be provided.

Sponsorship categories are available for those looking to make a larger impact. Details can be obtained by contacting Never Let Go Ministries directly.

The organization emphasizes that every contribution, no matter the size, helps further their work to create safer, healthier communities.

Join Never Let Go Ministries on September 13 for a day of community spirit, classic cars, and a shared commitment to tackling substance abuse.

For more information on how to donate, sponsor, or participate, contact Never Let Go Ministries. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against addiction.