Dennis Newsome (1957 – 2025)

Dennis Wayne Newsome, age 68, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on July 28, 2025. Dennis worked for Sauder Woodworking for 11 years.

Dennis was born on June 15, 1957, in Columbus, to the late Thurman and Opal (Mullins) Newsome. On June 29, 1999, he married Mary Ann (Gillespie), and she survives.

Dennis enjoyed riding his Harley, working on cars, and bonfires with old country music and friends.

Surviving Dennis are his wife, Mary; daughter, Denise; stepson, Bobby; and stepdaughters, Michelle and Maryann; grandchildren, Dylan, Avery, Kayla, Maranda, Tyler, Allissa, Holly, and Diamond; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wayne; sister, Debbie Elias; brother, Roger Parsley; grandson, Jacob Osterhaus; and granddaughter, Destinee Shepard.

Visitation for Dennis will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. A service will start at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Charles Bragg officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Newsome family.