Four County Career Center Students Take Part In Cholesterol Screening

Four County Career Center seniors recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the Corporate and Community Health Promotion Team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. High blood cholesterol is one of the four major risk factors for heart attack. This screen is made possible through monies raised from the yearly Fulton County Heart Radiothon. Shown above with FCHC Cholesterol Screener Jill Crossgrove-Murillo (LEFT) taking part in the cholesterol screening is Kalib Riter (Bryan) Health Careers (RIGHT) and shown below with FCHC Cholesterol Screener Jill Crossgrove-Murillo (LEFT) taking part in the cholesterol screening is Zac Sparks (Edon) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity (RIGHT).