State Troopers Respond To Call For Unresponsive Man At Turnpike Service Plaza In Williams County

West Unity –Troopers responded to an unresponsive male 911 call at the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County at 12:30 am today. Upon arrival, they located a Silver Volvo semi tractor-trailer on the west side of the commercial truck parking area.

Upon entering the truck, the passenger was located between the two seats unresponsive. Swanton Patrol personnel began CPR until Williams County EMS arrived on scene. The victim, Victor W. Yakkey III, 51, of Cookeville Tennessee was transported to Montpelier Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Assisting the Swanton Patrol Post on scene were the Williams County EMS and West Unity First responder services.