223 Years Of Experience: Four County Career Center Honors Retirement Of Nine Staff

Four County Career Center is pleased to recognize the retirement of nine staff members with a total of 223 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year.

Those retiring include Timothy Armitage, Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology Instructor (28 years); Ellie Cichocki, Job Placement/Workforce Development Coordinator (22 years); Judy Leininger, Microsoft Office/Financial Literacy Instructor (42 years); Mary Lillemon, Cook (16 years); Julie Mangas, Family & Consumer Science Instructor (21 years); Paul Marhover, Job Coach (20 years); Doug Tyas, Hospitality Services Instructor (20 years); Karen Walker, Health Career Instructor (23 years); and Brenda Watson, Test/Intervention Instructor (31 years).

Recognizing those for years of service include: Five years – Matt Dye, Carpentry Instructor; Angie Fahy, Adult Education Financial Aid & Program Assistant; Marissa Ferry, Accounting Specialist; Alysia Fickel, Custodian; Michelle Helberg, Career Assessment Secretary; Scott Palmer, Adult Education Arrowhead Division; Tim Ricketts, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity Instructor; and Larry Soles, Powersports Instructor.

Ten years – Doug Beck, Director of Adult Education; Regina Gallardo, Custodian; Carol Hill, Assistant Cook; Mary Jane Kline, Academic Instructor; and Tami Kunesh, EMIS/State Testing Supervisor.

Fifteen years – Robert Gubbins, Diversified Industrial Training Coordinator; Robin Hill, Health Career Instructor; Jennifer Hutchison, Educational Aide; Lea Newton, Science Instructor; Bill Parsley, Academic Instructor; Abby Readshaw, Agriculture Instructor; and Michelle Rohrs, Computer Design/3D Modeling Instructor.

Twenty years – Robin Courtney, Job Coach; Kim Dunbar, Cosmetology Instructor; Eric Hite, Landscape & Greenhouse Technology Instructor; Amy Kolb, Adult Education Secretary; Paul Marhover, Job Coach; Susan Myers, Early Childhood Education Instructor; and Doug Tyas, Hospitality Services Instructor.

Twenty-five years – Todd Gambler, Social Studies Instructor; Mike Meyer, Math Instructor; and Tina Short, Accounting & Business Management Instructor.

Thirty years – Nancy Gray, Adult Education Secretary.

Thirty-five years – Kim Arnos, Industrial Services Instructor; and Janet Knierim, Public Relations Coordinator.

