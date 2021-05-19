Baseball/Softball Scoreboard For Wednesday, May 19th

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division II District Semifinal
Wauseon 10 Clyde 0 (5 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinals
Archbold 4 Liberty Center 2
Fairview 11 Delta 1 (5 innings)
Evergreen 5 Van Buren 0
Lake 8 Swanton 1
