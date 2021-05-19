Baseball/Softball Scoreboard For Wednesday, May 19th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 19, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division II District Semifinal

Wauseon 10 Clyde 0 (5 innings)

VARSITY BASEBALL

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Archbold 4 Liberty Center 2

Fairview 11 Delta 1 (5 innings)

Evergreen 5 Van Buren 0

Lake 8 Swanton 1

 

