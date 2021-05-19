Wauseon Man Sentenced For Attempted Disrupting Public Services

A Wauseon man was sentenced on May 14, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Marcos Garcia, 36, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Disrupting Public Services. He attempted to damage a cell phone, so It could not be used to call for emergency assistance.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Garcia to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program, and any recommended aftercare, and have no contact with the victim.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Garcia spending 11 months in prison.