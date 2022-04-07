373 Delta American Legion Auxiliary Sponsors Three Students To Attend Buckeye Girls State

Facebook

GRETCHEN CULLER

Two seniors-to-be from Pike-Delta-York High School and one senior-to-be from Evergreen High School will be among the nearly 900 girls participating in the 76th annual session of Buckeye Girls State at University of Mount Union. The session begins Sunday, June 12, 2022 and concludes on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

It is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women, who have completed their junior year in Senior High School, in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing the attendee the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of government.

Local delegates to Girls State from Pike-Delta-York are:Gretchen Culler, parents are Dan and Kelly Culler, and Leigh Morris, parents Mike and Jamie Morris; and from Evergreen High School: Ahrianna McCabe, parents Ryan and Denise McCabe.

Delta American Legion Auxiliary #373 is sponsoring two girls and Metamora St. Mary’s Catholic War Vets is sponsoring one.

As the girls arrive at Girls State they are assigned to one of two political parties.

The residence hall in which they live during the program is their designated county and the floor on which they live is their city.

The students will file petitions for candidacy for a variety of offices from governor to city council and participate in the election process.

After elections and inaugurations, they will put government in action.

LEIGH MORRIS

AHRIANNA McCABE