Bryan Lions Club Learns About “God-Constitution-USA” Signs

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 7, 2022

PATRIOTIC SIGNS … On March 22nd 2022 Kathy Roth and Jane Tucker-Haush provided the Bryan Lions Club with information regarding the “God-Constitution-USA” signs which are appearing all over Northwest Ohio and beyond. Roth began the yard sign campaign which has now spread regionally and nationally. Pictured left to right are program chairman Lion Larry Harsila, Kathy Roth, Jane Tucker-Hausch and Bryan Lions Club President Denver Henderson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

