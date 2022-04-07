LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Facebook

DEAR EDITOR:

VOTE NO NORTHWESTERN ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE CODE OF REGULATIONS CHANGE

Northwestern Electric Cooperative has decided not to hold a Member Meeting this year. The last two years there was a COVID epidemic which was reason enough not to have a public meeting.

The COVID situation is far from over, but we are returning to a state of normalcy. Board Members are seen at restaurants, social functions and attend other Cooperative meetings Regional and National. So why not have an in person Annual Member Meeting this year?

Other Electric Cooperatives are! Is there something the Board and Management are hiding or afraid to face the Member- Owners in public meetings?

N.W.E.C. management has announced a Family Fun Day in September at the Williams County Fairgrounds? Will the Board Members and Management be there and answer questions?

Additionally, why haven’t we seem a Profit and Loss Statement of the NW Ohio Propane LLC which was formed without knowledge or discussion right after the annual member meeting in 2017?

We known who funded it – the members equity! But how are the Capital and Operation Expenses being paid?

Use of Cooperative buildings, Land, Equipment, Employee Fringe benefits/salaries, Insurance, Interest, Board salaries, Accounting/Billing, Fuel, Etc.

This year your Cooperative is again proposing changes in our Code of Regulations. Previously it was to change Board Members to unlimited terms which was defeated because several members were able to address the members at the meeting and speak against it!

We need a change in these positions as well as Board president to bring in new ideas and not become “Lifers” as our Government has become.

This year the changes will do away with Annual Member Meetings so no chance to speak for or against proposals, ask questions or to nominate a member from the floor for a Trustee position!

An annual meeting will consist of the Board and Management meeting and they will let you know who they elected and what else they want you to know.

Cooperatives are owned by its’ members and should have the opportunity to meet as a family and ask questions of their elected officials and management.

This is not the same Cooperative now I spent 25 years serving as its’ Director of Member Services. Trustees and Management need to operate N.W.E.C. as a Cooperative not as a Corporation.

Transparency and employee stability are the trademark of a good Cooperative. PLEASE VOTE NO ON ALL CODE OF REGULATIONS CHANGES! Tell Your Neighbors and Friends!

Louis Thornton (Past Director of N.W.E.C. Member Services 25 Years)

Belleview, FL. 34430