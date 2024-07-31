5th Annual Brandon Kreischer Memorial Ruck Sees Large Turnout

(PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MEMORIAL WALK … Nearly 50 individuals gathered together graveside on Monday, July 29th at 0800 in Evansport, Ohio for the Annual Brandon Kreischer Memorial Ruck Run/Walk. The Memorial Ruck featured a 12-mile course beginning at Kreischer’s grave and ending at his memorial banner on the corner of Main and Butler in Bryan, Ohio.

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

The day of July 29th, 2019 is not an easy one to forget once you know the impact of which that day holds for one local family.

That is the d...