August Youth Programs At Swanton Public Library

August 2024 Storytime Kits For Preschoolers

Swanton Public Library is offering storytime kits for preschool children this summer.

This summer, we’re featuring two books read by the author and put together packets to take home, which include a free copy of the book!

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, magnets, an instrument, and a craft.

Available August 1-31: Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep by Eric Barclay. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8qgTCurshw&t=6s to watch the book read aloud for #HarperKids. Then, enjoy the activities!

We will have a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to comment on how storytime at home went. Please, only one book/kit per household.

August 2024 Virtual Book Clubs For Youth

The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!

There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. All we ask is that you read the book: do as much or as little of the rest of it as you want! Visit the library to pick up your free packet.

We will also have a post for each book on https://www.splyouth.org for anyone who wants to discuss the book online. The books are:

Grades K-3: Ducks in a Row by Lori Haskins Houran. Max wants to feel needed, but no one wants his help with anything. Then his aunts show up for a visit. Max can hardly wait to get back to relaxing!

Grades 3-5: Hachiko Waits by Lesléa Newman. Professor Ueno speaks to his faithful dog before boarding the train to work every morning. And every afternoon, just before three o’clock, Hachi is at the train station to greet his beloved master.

One day, the train arrives at the station without the professor. Hachi waits. For ten years, Hachi waits for his master to return. Not even Yasuo, the young boy who takes care of Hachi, can persuade him to leave his post.

Grades 5-8: Zen and the Art of Faking It by Jordan Sonnenblick. Meet San Lee, a (sort of) innocent teenager, who moves against his will to a new town. Things get interesting when he (sort of) invents a new past for himself, which makes him incredibly popular.

In fact, his whole school starts to (sort of) worship him, just because he (sort of) accidentally gave the impression that he’s a reincarnated mystic. When things start to unravel, San needs to find some real wisdom in a hurry.

Grades 9-12: The Agony House by Cherie Priest. Denise Farber has just moved back to New Orleans with her mom and stepdad. They left in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and have finally returned, wagering the last of their family’s money on fixing up an old, rundown house and converting it to a bed and breakfast.

Nothing seems to work around the place, which doesn’t seem too weird to Denise. … But when floors collapse, deadly objects rain down, and she hears creepy voices, it’s clear to Denise that something more sinister lurks hidden here. Answers may lie in an old comic book Denise finds concealed in the attic: the lost, final project of a famous artist who disappeared in the 1950s.

Denise isn’t budging from her new home, so she must unravel the mystery on the pages and off them if she and her family are to survive…

Anime Club For Grades 6-12

Come to the Swanton Public Library from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28 for an afternoon of anime! Watch three episodes of anime chosen by the attendees.

Shows must be available on the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in order to be shown. Snacks, including Japanese treats, and drinks will also be provided. No registration required. FREE!

Club Club For Grades 6-12

Come to the Swanton Public Library from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 29 to join the Club Club! Participants decide what the club focuses on every meeting.

This month, join us for Puzzle Club! No registration required. FREE!

August STEAM Club For Grades K-12

Kids and teens in grades K-12 are invited to join the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Play with robots and coding, learn 3D printing, create art, and more! Walk-ins welcome!

For more information on any of these programs, call 419-826-2760, visit the library’s website at http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org or visit the library at 305 Chestnut Street in Swanton.