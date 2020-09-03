65TH Anniversary

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today).

65TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY … Lyle Brigle and Angela (Siebenaler) Brigle to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 3, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Blakeslee by Father Raymond Seitz. They are the proud parents of three sons: Michael (Angie) Brigle of Humble, Texas; Kevin (Dee) Brigle of Richmond, Virginia and Kerry (Deborah) Brigle of Cedar Park, Texas. They have 4 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren. They were planning to celebrate with a trip to Germany to visit cousins by the COVID-19 virus changed their plans.