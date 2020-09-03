Wauseon Motorcyclist Dies In Morning Rural West Unity Crash

West Unity – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at 8:05 AM on US20A at the intersection of County Road 21N in Brady Township.

A 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Bradly L. Funchion, age 26, of Wauseon, Ohio was eastbound on US20A. A 2006 International tractor trailer driven by Brian L. Chamberlain, age 50, of Wauseon, Ohio was northbound on County Road 21N stopped at the stop sign when he then failed to yield to the eastbound motorcycle, pulled into the path of Mr. Funchion.

Mr. Funchion was transported form the crash scene by the Williams County EMS to Bryan Community Hospital, where he was subsequently flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Funchion succumbed to his injuries at the hospital early this afternoon. Mr. Funchion was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Mr. Chamberlain wearing his safety belt and was not injured.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS and the Brady Township Fire Department. The crash remains under further investigation, no charges have been filed at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their seat belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.

–PRESS RELEASE, OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

