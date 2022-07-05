8th Annual Blood Drive To Honor Kaleb McLaughlin Taking Place This Saturday

Facebook

PIONEER, Ohio (June 30, 2022) – The family of Kaleb McLaughlin continues to keep his memory alive by encouraging community members to sign-up to be a blood donor and help save lives.

The eighth annual American Red Cross blood drive in Kaleb’s memory will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 307, 102 First Street in Pioneer.

Kaleb passed away on June 24, 2013, after a tragic automobile accident. Kaleb was known as a hardworking, loyal, and giving young man when he was alive, and his family is keeping his giving spirit alive through this blood drive.

“At the young age of 20 years old, Kaleb became a hero to many,” said Kim Oxender, Kaleb’s mother. “His decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor saved the lives of others. Kaleb’s selfless decision proves anyone can be someone’s hero through organ donation or giving blood.”

“This annual blood drive is a great opportunity for everyone in the community to remember Kaleb and honor his legacy of helping others,” said Stephanie Burris, account manager for the Red Cross.

Saturday, July 9, 2022

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Legion Post 307

102 First Street

Pioneer, OH 43554

Sponsor code: kaleb

How to donate blood: Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

