Two-Vehicle Crash In Defiance County Injures Juveniles & Montpelier Man

Farmer Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle multiple injury crash in Farmer Township, Defiance County on Ridenour Road at Scott Road. The crash occurred on July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:11 P.M.

A 2018 Ford Fusion was southbound on Ridenour Road. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by Adam Goebel, age 33 of Montpelier, Ohio was eastbound on Scott Road.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the posted stop sign and was struck in the passenger side by the Chevrolet. Both vehicles came to rest off the southeast side of the roadway.

Goebel and his juvenile passenger were transported to Bryan E.R. and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford is a juvenile and was transported to Hicksville also for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both juvenile passengers of the Ford were taken by Samaritan to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana due to serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer Fire Department, Defiance County EMS, Williams County EMS, and Samaritan.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were in use by all occupants involved in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.