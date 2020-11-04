Area Runners Advance To Cross Country Regionals

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

DIVISION II … In the Division II boys race at Ottawa Park, Wauseon’s Braden Vernot was the District Champion and Wauseon took home first place in the team standings. Joshuah Taylor of Bryan advanced to Regionals as an individual by coming in second. In the girls race, Wauseon got a second place finish from Magadalena Duden and Grace Rhoades was third to lead the Lady Indians to the team title. Alexis Nieves of Bryan place 13th to move on to this week’s Regionals at Tiffin.

BOYS

Division II Districts (@ Findlay Owens CC)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 3 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Liberty Benton 42; 2. Genoa 57; 3. Upper Sandusky 68; 4. Eastwood 129; 5. Rossford 135; 6. Elmwood 173; 7. Fostoria 185; 8. Swanton 197; 9. Lake 202; SWANTON RUNNERS: 37. Blake Szalapski (20:03); 39. Tyler Boyd (20:20); 41. Santana Serratos (20:43); 42. Brandon Robledo (20:51); 50. Owen Hansen (21:39); 63. Joseph Sarvo (24:36)

Division II Districts (@ Ottawa Park)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 4 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Wauseon 73; 2. Van Wert 78; 3. Defiance 81; 4. Lima Shawnee 97; 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 125; 6. Maumee 139; 7. Otsego 214; 8. Bryan 215; 9. St. Mary’s Memorial 223; 10. Kenton 286; 11. Paulding 308; 12. Elida 319; 13. Napoleon 331; 14. Lima Bath 379; AREA RUNNERS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS AS INDIVIDUALS: 2. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 16:14

Division III Districts (@ Findlay Owens CC)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 5 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. New Rigel 48; 2. Ottawa Hills 64; 3. Liberty Center 111; 4. Hopewell-Loudon 143; 5. Van Buren 151; 6. MVCD 158; 7. Carey 178; 8. Gibsonburg 193; 9. Patrick Henry 214; 10. Woodmore 247; 11. Evergreen 259; 12. McComb 327; 13. North Baltimore 354; AREA RUNNERS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS AS INDIVIDUALS: 18. Anderson Tipping (Evergreen) 18:18

Division III Districts (@ Ottawa Park)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 6 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Holgate 32; 2. Tinora 63; 3. Lincolnview 93; 4. Archbold 129; 5. Fairview 147; 6. Convoy Crestview 159; 7. Fayette 173; 8. Ayersville 189; 9. Antwerp 228; 10. Edgerton 239; 11. Hicksville 302; 12. Leipsic 359; 13. Wayne Trace 366; AREA RUNNERS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS AS INDIVIDUALS: 6. Quinn Mitchell (Fayette) 17:10; 16. Hunter Burke (Edgerton) 17:40; 17. Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 17:41

DIVISION III … In the Division III boys event at Ottawa, Archbold placed fourth to advance while Fayette was seventh, narrowly missing out on getting the final spot for Regionals. Kylie Sauder of Archbold was District Champion in the girls race as Archbold took the team championship. Fayette was able to grab fifth to qualify as a team.Evergreen’s Anderson Tipping finished 18th to move on to Regionals at the Division III boys race in Findlay.

GIRLS

Division II Districts (@ Ottawa Park)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 4 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Wauseon 41; 2. Lima Shawnee 80; 3. Van Wert 85; 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 120; 5. Defiance 134; 6. Napoleon 137; 7. Kenton 146; 8. Maumee 155; 9. Bryan 198; AREA RUNNERS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS AS INDIVIDUALS: 13. Alexis Nieves (Bryan) 21:08

Division III Districts (@ Findlay Owens CC)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 5 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Liberty Center 29; 2. Woodmore 71; 3. Ottawa Hills 96; 4. Carey 106; 5. Gibsonburg 133; 6. Genoa 160; 7. Hopewell-Loudon 162; 8. Evergreen 193; 9. Elmwood 245; 10. New Riegel 281

Division III Districts (@ Ottawa Park)

TEAM RESULTS (TOP 5 TEAMS ADVANCE TO REGIONALS): 1. Archbold 91; 2. Holgate 116; 3. Convoy Crestview 133; 4. Tinora 151; 5. Fayette 156; 6. Edgerton 158; 7. Antwerp 164; 8. Fairview 188; 9. Lincolview 206; 10. Wayne Trace 224; 11. Leipsic 252; 12. Pettisville 253; 13. Ayersville 262; 14. Montpelier 360; AREA RUNNERS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS AS INDIVIDUALS: 9. Stefanie Thiel (Edgerton) 20:49; 10. Ashlee Hug (Edgerton) 20:51; 17. Alexa Dominguez (NC) 21:16