Mary “Katie” Burns (1932-2020)

Mary Kathryn “Katie” Burns, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:20 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. A lifelong area resident, Mrs. Burns was a 1950 graduate of Edgerton High School.

She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and volunteered and actively supported the Church Women United Thrift Store in Bryan. She enjoyed her weekly lunches with her sisters, loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, daily phone calls with friends and her family texting and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mary Kathryn “Katie” Burns was born on November 24, 1932, near Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Casimir P. and Kathryn G. (Batt) Herman. She married Edward W. Burns on April 18, 1953, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 2001.

Survivors include four daughters, Diane Burns, of Columbus, Ohio, Marilyn Wiles, of Edgerton, Janet (Mitch) Weisz, of Canton, Michigan, and Carol (John) Martinez, of Bryan; two sons, Ronald (Buff) Burns, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Steven (Beverly) Burns, of Edgerton; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Donald Herman, of Edgerton, Edward (Nancy) Herman, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Ambrose (Mary) Herman, of Edgerton, and Cletus (Rita) Herman, of Edgerton; and two sisters, Barbara Thiel and Elaine Mohley, both of Edgerton. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Arend.

Due to ongoing pandemic precautions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Andreww Wellmann officiating. Private interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic School or St. Mary Catholic School or Church

