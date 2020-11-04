“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The male Athlete of the Week is Evergreen football player Brock Hudik. The Viking running back rushed for 163 yards with two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown to lead Evergreen over Swanton for their first win of the season.

The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold cross country runner Kylie Sauder. Last Saturday, Sauder was the Division III District Champion at Ottawa by winning the race in a time of 19:13.