AARP Driver Safety Course Coming To Fulton County Senior Center

Sign up now to attend the AARP Driver Safety Course at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, on Wednesday, September 30, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

This class is open to all area seniors age 60 and over. Sign up today; class space is limited.

As a participant, you will need your current driver’s license and a current AARP membership card, if you have one. AARP members pay $20; non-AARP members pay $25 (cash or check payable to AARP at the class).

Reserve your spot with Beth at 419-337-9299 before September 15 and reserve a noon lunch as well. This four-and-a-half-hour class includes watching videos and reviewing basic laws of the road. The class will meet in the Multipurpose/BINGO room. No actual driving takes place during this class.

According to AARP Driver Safety Instructor Leonard Stovall, this defensive driving class is a great way to recognize and eliminate bad habits. “Even if we can save just one accident, then everybody wins!” Stovall said.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completing the class. Some insurance companies will give discounts to those who participate in the course every three years. Contact your auto insurance company to find out if you qualify for a discount.

Those staying for lunch should bring a suggested donation of $3 for Fulton County residents age 60 and over, or $5 for all others.