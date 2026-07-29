Crossed Rifles Earns Bryan Development’s July Spotlight Award

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

JULY SPOTLIGHT … Pictured at Crossed Rifles’ new shooting range are left to right: Brian Wieland (Bryan Development), Luke Allen, Owner of Crossed Rifles, Derek Schultz and Andy Waterston of Bryan Development.

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

July’s Spotlight Award goes to Crossed Rifles for its building investment at 127 South Walnut Street.

Owner of Crossed Rifles, Luke Allen, is an Edon native. After graduating high school, Luke spent 12 years as an infantryman in the United States Army.

Luke adopted the Infantry’s insignia, a set of crossed rifles, when he started a firearms safety training company in 2015 while residing in the Cleveland area.

When relocating back to Edon in 2017, Allen obtained all necessary licenses and expanded Crossed Rifles to include selling firearms.

This operation would take off in his garage and grow to a South Main Street location, then to a North Main location before landing at the former Bryan Times building on South Walnut in 2023.

This location has been renovated and provides ample room for sales, plus Luke was able to install an indoor shooting range.

The recently opened seven-lane shooting range is fitted with state-of-the-art technology. Rated for pistol and rifle, these 45-foot-long lanes have full ballistic and acoustic paneling along the entire length and on both sides, and are heated and cooled with a ventilation system that filters to hospital-level air quality.

Memberships for the shooting range are available, but not necessary.

Along with shooting and firearms sales, Crossed Rifles offers several levels of training and safety classes for the community.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.