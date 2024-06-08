ACME BASEBALL: North Central & Montpelier Split Doubleheader

OPENING GAME … North Central’s Brody Taylor rips a double to left during game 1 of a doubleheader with the Locos. (PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

North Central 9 Montpelier 8

Montpelier 3 North Central 2

MONTPELIER – The Eagles and Locos opened the ACME season with a split of a doubleheader as both teams pulled out one run wins.

In game one, Montpelier rallied to take an 8-6 lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before North Central responded with a three spot in the seventh to retake the lead and get the win.

Briggs Fiser paced North Central with two hits and three RBIs in the win. Joel Dohner had three hits and knocked in two runs for Montpelier and Jaxon Stahler singled twice and had two RBIs.

The nightcap saw Montpelier grab a 3-0 lead and turn away the Eagle comeback after they scored twice in the fifth to trim the lead to one run for a 3-2 win in five innings.

Montpelier’s Wesley Hartsock went the distance to get the win while striking out ten and Gavyn Bass registered a single and two RBIs.

GAME 1

N. CENTRAL 200 301 3 – 9 8 3

MONTPELIER 202 103 0 – 8 11 4

WINNING PITCHER: Poynter (4 innings, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks) OTHER: Nixon, Shockley

LOSING PITCHER: Cooley (2 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) OTHER: Stahler

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Fiser – double, single, 3 RBIs; Taylor – double, single, RBI; Shockley – double; (Montpelier) Dohner – 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Stahler – 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Smeltzer – double, single; Cooley – double, single; Hartsock – double, RBI

MONTPELIER PITCHER … Jaxon Stahler unloads a pitch last week in an ACME baseball double header with North Central.

GAME 2

N. CENTRAL 000 0 2 – 2 3 0

MONTPELIER 120 0x – 3 4 2

WINNING PITCHER: Hartsock (5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: Shockley (2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Nixon

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Gruber – double, RBI; (Montpelier) Bass – single, 2 RBIs