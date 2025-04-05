High School Sports Scoreboard For April 4, 2025

VARSITY BASEBALL
Montpelier 4, Hilltop 3
North Central 7, Pettisville 6
Fairview 8, Wauseon 2
Hudson (MI) 16, Fayette 1
North Adams (MI 5, Stryker 2
Sylvania Northview 10, Evergreen 0 (5 innings)
Otsego 10, Delta 1
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Hicksville 11, Archbold 10
Toledo Christian 10, Delta 4
Wayne Trace 11, Montpelier 1 (5 innings)
Liberty Center 14, North Central 1 (6 innings)
North Adams (MI) 20, Stryker 2 (5 innings)
Toledo St. Ursula 20, Wauseon 11
Eastside (IN) 12, Edon 2 (5 innings)
Hudson (MI) 15, Fayette 0