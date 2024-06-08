Wauseon Rallies To Get 6-5 Win At Delta

FULTON COUNTY ACME … Wauseon pitcher Rico Vazquez comes off the mound to field a ball and get the out at first base. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Wauseon 6 Delta 5

DELTA – Wauseon overcame a 3-2 deficit by tallying four runs in the sixth to take the lead and held on a 6-5. Thad Reckner took the win on the hill and accounted for the Indians lone extra base hit with a double.

Brady Morr and Carlos DeSantos each went 2-3 for Delta with DeSantos also driving in two runs.

WAUSEON 200 004 0 – 6 3 2

DELTA 201 002 0 – 5 6 5

WINNING PITCHER: Reckner (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walk) OTHER: Vazquez

LOSING PITCHER: Morr (6 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Elton

LEADING HITTERS: (Wauseon) Reckner – double; (Delta) Morr – double, single, 2 runs; DeSantos – 2 doubles, 2 RBIs

BACKHANDED PLAY … Delta second baseman Jacob Walter ranges to his right to backhand a bouncer off the bat of a Wauseon batter.