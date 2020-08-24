Added To Our Free Archives: 2020 Fulton County 4-H Winners Announced

2020 STILL PROJECT JUDGING WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Fulton County 4-H Program is proud to announce the following still project judging results from Monday-Thursday, July 13-16 judging. Still projects make up 1/3 of our program and are the projects which are not “moving” or animals shown at the fair.

Still project judging typically takes place annually in person at the Ohio State University Extension – Fulton County office, but due to coronavirus restrictions, the 4-H youth rose to the challenge of completing still project judging on Zoom this year. 4-Hers exceeded expectations, clocking in 48% participation rate, displaying their resiliency in the face of adversity. Congratulations on a job well done!

-HM= Honorable Mention

-CW= County Winner

Healthy Living

Keeping Fit-Ezekiel Borton (HM); Truth About Tobacco-Jenna Hallett (HM); Your Thoughts Matter–Jenna Stanton (HM)

Family & Home

The Laundry Project–Jana Burkholder (CW)

Creative & Leisure Arts

Cake Decorating, Jr.–Brayden Burkholder (CW), Hailey Harmon (HM)

Cake Decorating, Sr.–Macie Rochelle (CW)

Control the Image–Emily Herr (CW), Trinity Nation (HM)

Focus on Photography–Peyton Richer (CW), Abby Rutz (HM)

Get Started in Art, Jr.–Ella Grime (CW), Ali Genter (HM)

Get Started in Art, Sr.–Elizabeth Theobald (CW), Jael Michelson (HM)

My Favorite Things–Oliver Seibert (CW)

Scrapbooking, Jr.–Josie Spires (CW), Baylee Dickey (HM)

Scrapbooking, Sr.–Arika Zeiter (CW)

Personal Development

One on One–Jenna Stanton (CW)

Self-Determined, Jr.–Levi Emmons (CW), Nathaniel Emmons (HM)

Self-Determined, Sr.–Kamryn Ruetz (CW), Chandler Ruetz (HM)

Self-Determined Idea Starter –Madeline Johnston (CW), Paige Radel (CW)

Teens on the Road to Financial Success–Oliver Seibert (CW)

Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics

All Systems Go! –Sophie Sterken (CW)

Arcs & Sparks–Anthony Pelton (CW)

From Airedales to Zebras –Keren Maldonado (CW), Maebelle Rettle (HM)

Investigating Electricity–Mason Muhlenkamp (CW)

Magic of Electricity–Keren Maldonado (CW), AJ Leininger (HM)

Making the Cut: Level 2 –Walter Hallett IV (CW), Molly Elvey (HM)

Measuring Up, Jr.–Hunter Vaculik (CW), Alanna Wyse (HM), Jocelyn Schuester (HM)

Not Just Knots –Derek Zeiter (CW), Levi Short (HM)

On the Cutting Edge –JoBeth Daniels (CW)

Robotics 2 –Brady Fry (CW)

Away-Solid Fueled–Brody Chittenden (CW)

Science Fun with Dairy Foods –Janna Burkholder (CW)

Science Fun with Flight–Derek Stanton (HM)

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry –Adelynn Crossgrove (CW)

Starting Up –Austin Gillen (CW), AJ Leininger (HM), Gracyn Pelton (HM)

Tune it Up: Level 3–Jesse Rittichier (CW)

Warm It Up: Level 2 –Silas Dickey (CW)

Food & Nutrition

Beyond the Grill–Aaron Miller (CW)

Global Gourmet–Hannah May Borton (CW)

Grill Master–Matt Fritsch (HM)

Let’s Bake Quick Breads–Ruby Heffernan (CW)

Let’s Start Cooking–Mackenzie Coon (CW)

Sports Nutrition 2: Ready, Set, Go! –Luke Reinhard (CW)

Star Spangled Food–Alli Corbin (CW)

Yeast Breads on the Rise–Anneka Wesche (CW)

Clothing & Textiles

Accessories for Teens–Mallorie Strauss (CW), Anna Rukieh (HM)

Clothing for Middle School –Keigan Schuster (CW)

Designed By Me–Laine Shinaberry (CW)

Loungewear–Allena Crossgrove (CW)

Quilting the Best Better–Arika Zeiter (CW), Natalie Seibert (HM)

Ready, Set, Sew Active!–Reilly Bailey (CW)

Sew Fun –Hailey Harmon (CW), Grace Whitinger (HM)

Sundresses and Jumpers–Sydnie Whitinger (CW), Arika Zeiter (HM)

You Can Quilt!–Abby Savage (CW), Hannah Lazenby (HM)

Companion Animal

All About Dogs – Ariah Bagrowski (HM)

Natural Resources

Beekeeping – Nicholas Wacha (CW), Emma Wing (HM)

Geology: Can You Dig It? – Evan Reinhard (CW), Greydon Wesche (HM)

Growing Your Own Vegetables – Molly Elvey (CW)

Outdoor Adventurer: Beginning Fishing – Gavin Doerfler (CW), Hunter Elton (HM)

Gun Safety & Basic Archery

Basic Archery – Jessica Campbell (CW), Chance Dixon (HM)

Safe Use of Guns – Aiden Wood (CW)

2020 4-H ROYALTY ANNOUNCED

The Fulton County 4-H Program is pleased to announce the following 2020 4-H Royalty. Sixteen applicants vied for these positions and participated in a variety of evaluations including a written application, interview, and knowledge test. Congratulations to the following teens for a job well done.

The 4-H King and 4-H Queen receive a $250.00 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is in memory of Pam and Don McQuillin’s daughter Tonia who died in 1993 after a five year battle with cancer. Tonia was a very active member of 4-H and was the 1989 Fulton County 4-H Queen.

4-H Queen: Emily Herr is the 2020 Fulton County 4-H Queen. Emily is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Herr of Metamora. She is a senior at Evergreen High School where she is a member of NHS, Band, and Student Council. She is also a member of Junior Fair Board and is the Secretary/Treasurer this year.

This is her ninth year in 4-H as a member of the Gainers and Leaders 4-H club where she has been President for 3 years. This year she is showing a Boer goat but has previously shown feeder calves and hogs. She has also taken numerous book projects and this year she received county winner for her “Control the Image” project. Emily hopes everyone makes the best out of fair this year while staying safe and healthy!

4-H King: Ashton Sayers is the 2020 Fulton County 4-H King. He has been in 4-H for 7 years and is in the Gainers and Leaders 4-H Club. He has been an active FFA member since 2017. Ashton plays football and baseball. For community service he has helped local fire departments at their events, put mulch down, and placed flags at cemeteries for Memorial Day.

Ashton has also helped with food drives. His 4-H participation has been highlighted through 4-H camp, Junior Fair Board, and now receiving 4-H King. He also babysits. Species ambassadors receive a $200.00 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is sponsored by the Fulton County 4-H Endowment fund.

4-H Goat Ambassador: Lily Herr is the 2020 Fulton County Goat Ambassador. Lilly Herr is this year’s Fulton County 4-H Goat Ambassador. Lilly is the daughter of Jeff and Michelle Herr of Metamora. She is a freshman at Evergreen High School where she participates in band and FFA. She is also a member of the Toledo Trap and Skeet team and Junior Fair Board.

This is Lilly’s sixth year in 4-H as a member of the Gainer’s and Leaders 4-H Club. She is very passionate about goats and shows a Boer wether and doe. She has also taken many shooting sports projects such as archery and rifle. Lilly wishes luck to her fellow showmen and hopes everyone has a fun and safe time at fair this year.

4-H Horse Queen: Allison Herr is the 2020 Fulton County Horse Ambassador. Allison Herr is the daughter of Tommy & Jenny Herr of Metamora. She is Senior at Evergreen High School and a 9 year member of Gainers & Leaders 4-H Club. Allison is on the Evergreen Varsity Girls Golf Team and placed 4th overall in the NWOAL, she is also on the Varsity Softball Team, and a member of Evergreen FFA.

She plays CYO basketball for Holy Trinity Church. She is a member of Team Ohio Transplant Athletics where she participates in The Transplant Games of America every other year in Olympic style events. She is a spokesperson for Life Connection of Ohio spreading education on organ donation success.

The majority of Allison’s time can be found on her family farm working with her numerous 4-H animal projects. She shows her horse in the contesting discipline, has a market lamb, beef breeding and a feeder calf to raise and train for the upcoming Fulton County Jr. Fair. Allison is currently serving her 2nd year as Vice President of her 4-H Club, overseeing committee reports.

She is the reigning 2019-2020 Fulton County Beef Queen, and recently crowned the 2020 Fulton County Jr Fair 4-H Horse Queen. She would like to pursue college after high school in some sort of animal career. Allison believes in helping others and making the best of any situation.

4-H Lamb Ambassador: Emma Vaculik is the 2020 Fulton County Lamb Ambassador. Her biggest accomplishments include being accepted into Four County Career Center, achieving varsity awards for two sports, being active as the FFA Reporter, and being able to complete online schooling.

Emma’s biggest accomplishments in the Fulton County 4-H program are having been awarded the Lamb Ambassador position, being on the Junior Fair Board, being a teen leader, and being an active member of the Lyons Lucky Leaders 4-H Club. As 2020 has been an interesting year, she hopes to encourage youth and adults to keep pushing through the struggles and obstacles.

4-H Poultry Ambassador: Desi Roshong is the 2020 Fulton County Poultry Ambassador. She’s a junior at Evergreen High School where she is a member of student council, FCCLA, Evergreen trap team, FFA co-sentinel, and FIRST robotics team, as well as a varsity athlete. Desi is also a member of Junior Fair Board and an 8 year member of 4-H in Hoppin’ & Trottin’, where she has been Vice President for two terms as well as an outstanding 4-H member.

She is also a member of the Ohio 4-H National shooting team. Desi showed horses, goats, feeder calves, and ducks last year and will be showing goats and ducks again this upcoming year. Desi has also done many other projects like rockets away, robotics, keeping fit, rifle, and shotgun. Although the fair is not the same this year, Desi hopes everyone will stay safe, have fun, and wishes you the best of luck with your projects!

4-H Dog Ambassador: Leah Mishka is the 2020 Fulton County Dog Ambassador. She is the daughter of Phil and Erica Mishka. Leah serves as Secretary for her 4-H club, Goats and “Udder” Things that she has been a part of for 6 years. She has shown dogs since her first year. Leah takes other projects besides dogs, including turkeys, goats, and market chickens. She also is part of Junior Fair Board, as well as Teen Leaders, for which she serves as Secretary.

Leah loves participating in her species skillathon, and has gotten 1st in the Dog Skillathon for the last two years. In 2019 she received 1st place in each of her species’ skillathons. That same year she and her dog, Wren, received 1st place in Dog Showmanship and Obedience, 3rd in Trick, and 4th in Rally.

In 2020 ,Leah received 2nd place in her age group in the State Goat Skillathon. Leah feels very blessed with this opportunity and is thrilled to represent the 2020 Fulton County Dog Program.

4-H Rabbit Ambassador: McKenna Thierry is the 2020 Rabbit Ambassador. McKenna has been involved in Cheerleading on the Basketball, Football, and Competition Squads and has been a returning letter winner.

She has also been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Senior Leadership, and Track. McKenna has completed several acts of community service through serving meals, fundraisers, and other activities.