Added To Our Free Archives: Alvordton Plow Days Go On Without A Hitch … Save The One For The Plows

By: Timothy Kays

The one Summer of 2020 annual event that was neither cancelled or altered by the COVID-19 pandemic went off as planned on August 8…the annual Plow Days celebration in Alvordton.

It’s kind of difficult to violate social distancing protocols when you’re all alone atop a tractor in the middle of a field, and despite having a couple dozen other plowing tractors in the same field, there was nary a fretter to be found. All COVID safety standards were met by the participants, as well as the spectators.

In concert with the annual summer staple is the chicken barbeque hosted by the Alvordton Fire Department. The smell of barbecuing chicken over six gigantic charcoal grills is a siren song of summer, drawing in people from all over.

It was strongly suggested that if you wanted any of the barbequed heaven being served drive-up style, then you should drop whatever you were doing and get into line by 11:30.

I arrived at 11:45 to find the line for chicken stretching all the way down the alley, then heading south down South Michigan Avenue. I found my spot just inside the village limits before Michigan Avenue becomes County Road 20.

By the time that I arrived behind the fire station to place my order, it was high noon, and all six charcoal grills were emptied of what was their cooking cargo. I got my three full dinners, but I can say with near certainty that the Alvordton Fire Department ran out of chicken before they ran out of customers.

It’s not the biggest festival of the summer, nor is it packed with exciting events for people to participate in. Plow Days did offer something significant that no other festival could in 2020…it actually took place.

It gave spectators a chance to see Depression-era farm equipment in action and a great meal in the process, all without encroaching upon COVID-19 safety standards.

I think that’s called a win in anybody’s book.

