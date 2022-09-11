Adrian Madison @ North Central Football

The North Central Eagles came storming back Friday evening after a flat first half to briefly take the lead before falling late to the Adrian Madison Trojans. View 381 game and 97 band/cheer photos by visiting our photo album section.



Adrian Madison 8 12 0 8 – 26

North Central 0 0 8 14 – 22

M – Decker 13-yd pass from Burciaga (2-pt conversion run)

M – Regalado 5-yd pass from Burciaga (run failed)

M – Stover 96-yd run (run failed).

NC – J. Burt 19-yd run (J. Burt 2-pt run)

NC – Q. Burt 18-yd run (run failed)

NC – J. Burt 20-yd run (J. Burt 2-pt run)

M – Regalado 64-yd pass from Burciaga (run failed)