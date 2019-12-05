Adrian, Michigan Man Sentenced To Prison In Connection With Lyons Bank Robbery

An Adrian, Michigan man was sentenced on December 2, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Shawn Simpkins, 50, pleaded guilty to Robbery. He robbed the State Bank & Trust In Lyons, Ohio.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Simpkins to an indefinite term of 4 to 6 years in prison, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, and pay restitution of $1,789.00 to the State Bank & Trust.

