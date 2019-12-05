Sports Schedule For Friday, December 6th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin December 5, 2019

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayette @ Montpelier 6pm

North Central @ Stryker 6pm

Pettisville @ Hilltop 6pm

Archbold @ Edgerton 6pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm

Tinora @ Delta 4:45pm

Bryan @ Wayne Trace 6pm

BOWLING

Bryan @ Wauseon 4pm

Delta @ Swanton 4pm

Evergreen @ Tinora 4pm

WRESTLING

Evergreen/Swanton @ Northwood Invitational 4pm

Toledo St. John’s @ Bryan 6pm

Fairview @ Archbold 7pm

 

