GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fayette @ Montpelier 6pm
North Central @ Stryker 6pm
Pettisville @ Hilltop 6pm
Archbold @ Edgerton 6pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
Evergreen @ Swanton 4:45pm
Tinora @ Delta 4:45pm
Bryan @ Wayne Trace 6pm
BOWLING
Bryan @ Wauseon 4pm
Delta @ Swanton 4pm
Evergreen @ Tinora 4pm
WRESTLING
Evergreen/Swanton @ Northwood Invitational 4pm
Toledo St. John’s @ Bryan 6pm
Fairview @ Archbold 7pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, December 6th, 2019"