Wilma Krill (1925-2019)

Wilma E. Krill, age 94, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a longtime Williams County resident, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bryan.
Wilma E. Krill was born on Feb. 3, 1925, in Mount Blanchard, Ohio, the daughter of Gale M. and Laura (Skiver) Rickner Sr. She married Donald “Skip” Krill on Jan. 28, 1945, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2015.
Survivors include her four daughters, Gwen Shadley of Randolph, Wisconsin, Beth (Gary) Roberts of Texas, Pam (Tim) Skovmand of San Jose, California, and Mary (Dan) Duncan of Alexandria, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, John (Sue) Rickner of Marion, Indiana, and Dr. Donald (Sandra) Rickner of Laguna Niguel, California; and a sister, Ruth Paulson of Marion, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gale Rickner Jr., Paul Rickner and Ralph Rickner; and sisters, Mary Cornell and Carol Mae Rickner.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will follow beginning at noon with Derek Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.
Memorials are requested to Hospice of Southwest Ohio or the Community Pregnancy Center of Bryan. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
