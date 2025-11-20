Aggravated Vehicular Assault Among Indictments Handed Down By Defiance County Grand Jury

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on November 18, 2025:

Among those indicted was 54-year-old Matthew Brubaker, of Defiance, for Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and OVI. These charges are related to a traffic crash that occurred on State Route 15, in Defiance, in September.

Matthew J. Brubaker, age 54, 9081 Stever Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the Second Degree, One Count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse of a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on September 22, 2025, Brubaker operated a motor vehicle on State Route 15, in Defiance, while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Authorities further allege that Brubaker then traveled left of center, striking an oncoming vehicle and causing serious physical injury to the driver of that vehicle.

Authorities also allege that following the crash, Brubaker was found in possession of over seventeen grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug that was intended for sale.

OTHER INDICTMENTS INCLUDED:

–GEORGE W. SISCO, age 46, 208 S. Dewitt St., Apt. 10, Paulding, was indicted for One Count of Burglary, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that on August 25, 2025, Sisco trespassed in a structure on Franklin St., in Defiance, with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

–JEREMY A. LAMOND, age 47, 13027 Road 191, Oakwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 9, 2025, during a traffic stop on S. Clinton St., in Defiance, Lamond was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-CHAZ J. SWEINHAGEN, age 33, 321 N. Lynn St., Bryan, was indicted for One Count of Menacing by Stalking, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that from September 1, 2025, through October 30, 2025, Sweinhagen engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another and caused the victim to believe that he would cause them or their family physical harm. Authorities further allege that Sweinhagen also has a history of violence.

-LOGAN Q. TRAUSCH, age 21, 55 Lane 131 Turkey Lk, Lagrange, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Passing Bad Checks, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 22, 2025, Trausch issued a check for over thirty-eight thousand dollars to pay for services at a business on S. Main St., in Hicksville, and he did so with purpose to defraud and knowing that the check would be dishonored.

-JASON L. HERMAN, age 41, 6761 Scott Rd., Edgerton, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on November 4, 2025, Herman caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he fled from a traffic stop on State Route 15, in Ney.

-DAMON W.M. WAGNER, age 26, 10490 Haller St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from September 1, 2025, through October 10, 2025, Wagner, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change in internet identifiers, as required, and Wagner is a registered sex offender who was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2023.

-JERRY D. KILPATRICK, age 43, 13330 Oris St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and Nine Counts of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that from March 1, 2025, through April 30, 2025, Kilpatrick used a credit/debit card belonging to an elderly individual to make multiple purchases and to obtain cash beyond the scope of any express consent.

-MATTHEW J. COSTANZO, age 39, 130 Wabash Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on November 11, 2025, at a business on E. Second St., in Defiance, Costanzo caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has two prior domestic violence convictions, which elevate the level of this offense to a Felony of the Third Degree.

-STEPHEN V. PALLADINO, age 47, 2168 Royal Palm Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on October 21, 2025, Palladino forced entry into an occupied residence on Glenburg Rd., in Defiance.

-CHARLES A. RATCLIFF, age 51, 15015 County Road 424, Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Domestic Violence, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on November 4, 2025, at a residence on County Road 424, in Sherwood, Ratcliff caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he also created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9 a.m.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.