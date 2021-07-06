Allen Booth (1957-2021)

Allen Murray Booth, age 64, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2021, at his home after an apparent heart attack. Allen was born on March 8, 1957 to Harold E. and Audra G. (Keener) Booth in East Liverpool, Ohio.

He graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1975. After graduation, Allen held various jobs as a general laborer. His favorite job was as an auto detailer for Wagner Motors where he worked for over a decade.

Allen was an avid classic car enthusiast, often found at Wauseon Cruise-Ins both as a participant and spectator. He was a member of the National Street Machine Club and a self-taught auto body repairman, painter, and restorationist.

He especially loved sharing his passion for cars with his son, Robert, and watching him participate in local demolition derbies. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and supporting them in their endeavors.

Allen is survived by his wife Karron; daughter Audra (Matt) Franz of Sturgis, MI; son Robert (Kate Da Silva) Booth of Wauseon, OH; grandchildren, Cecelia Franz, Benjamin Booth, Bailey Booth, and Kimberlie Booth; brothers Glenn (Christine) Booth of Toronto, OH and Les Booth of East Liverpool, OH; sisters Nancy (Fred) Cutlip of Chester, WV, and Sondra (Chuck) Graham of Stratton, OH; and brother-in-law Bill Taylor of Kokomo, IN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Karen Taylor; and one niece.

The family will receive friends and family wishing to offer sympathy on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in North Clinton Church, 831 West Linfoot Street, Wauseon, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Pastor Brad Faler will officiate.

In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts the family requests that monetary donations be given to the family benevolence fund.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes, Wauseon, Ohio. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allen Murray Booth, please visit our floral store.