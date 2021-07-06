Dolores Reyna (1934-2021)

Dolores Munoz Reyna aged 87, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in Edinburg, Texas. As a newlywed she moved to Paulding, Ohio then to Defiance Ohio where Dolores lived the majority of her life.

Dolores dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized in 1962. She was a member of the Defiance congregation of Jehovah’s Witness since 1962. In addition to participating in the field ministry, Dolores loved to garden, raising award winning roses. Dolores loved her sweets, she loved pecan pie. She would say it “settled her stomach”.

She was a great cook of Mexican dishes, and most would rave about her Spanish rice. Everyone knew it was Dolores when she dressed up with her matching hats and large decorative stick pins.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Luis M. Reyna as well as four sisters, Rosa, Anita, Chavela,and Socorro; one brother Robert.

She is survived by four children, David (Lauri) Reyna, Pearl Reyna, Gilbert Reyna and Debbie Martinez; Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Kris, Andrew, Desiree, Marie, Chad, Dustin, Erica, Eric, Ian, and Bridgett; 17 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

At Dolores’ request, there will be no visitation or funeral services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

